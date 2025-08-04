South Africa

Five pupils suspended over bullying of Eastern Cape schoolgirl

Girl's mother registers assault complaint with police against group who have allegedly been in trouble before for having alcohol at school

04 August 2025 - 11:38
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A screenshot taken from video footage of the schoolgirl being slapped by a male learner.
A screenshot taken from video footage of the schoolgirl being slapped by a male learner.
Image: Video screenshot

The Eastern Cape education department has suspended five pupils from a senior secondary school in the Mdantsane area.

This follows the circulation of video footage showing the girl being slapped and harassed by a group of boys. 

Education MEC Fundile Gade and officials visited the school on Monday.

The driver of the bus transporting the pupils was also suspended, department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxeka said.

Disciplinary processes will start on Thursday, led by the provincial office.

The Daily Dispatch quoted a member of the school governing body as saying the group of schoolboys had previously faced complaints, including allegations of being caught with alcohol on school premises. The attack on the girl appeared to have been an alleged retaliation after she reported the group, saying they damaged a school fence.

The girl's mother has registered an assault complaint with the police against the group. “I want them to be arrested,” she told the publication.

A voice note circulating in the school’s parent WhatsApp group, reportedly from the local taxi association, said the bus driver who witnessed the incident was extremely upset but felt powerless to intervene.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bullied schoolgirl ‘targeted for reporting boys to principal’

As fury mounts over video footage of a pupil allegedly being roughed up, an investigation is launched into a suspected pattern of bullying and ...
News
1 hour ago

Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral

The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly ...
News
5 hours ago

Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in SA

Learners steal from classmates, teachers and offices, often without remorse
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Gauteng education department slams bullying assault, says pupils suspended

The Gauteng education department has condemned the incident of bullying in which a group of pupils from four high schools were seen in a video ...
News
2 months ago

EDITORIAL | Bullying is not just a schoolyard problem — it’s a societal disease

The truth that we need to reckon with is that bullying is a sign of structural rot that kills
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive South Africa
  5. BMA introduces traceable stamps to tighten border security South Africa

Latest Videos

Mali charges ex-prime minister over social media post
Nurses Suspend Nationwide Walkout After FG Agreement