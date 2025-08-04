South Africa

Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok

04 August 2025 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE
The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers. File image
The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers. File image
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The military is tracing the source of a video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms purporting to feature a senior South African National Defence Force (SANDF) commander.

"The video is fake, misleading and maliciously fabricated," the SANDF said.

The originator of the post is attempting to incite a illegal strike by soldiers.

"The individual depicted is not a recognised commander of the SANDF," said spokesperson Rear Admiral (junior grade) Prince Tshabalala.

"An internal investigation is underway to trace the origins of the video and those responsible will be pursued and prosecuted in accordance with military and civilian law."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SAMEER KUMANDAN | Fake images, videos and audio are eroding trust in digital interactions

Financial institutions must consider broader impact on customer trust in era of deepfake and AI-driven fraud, writes Sameer Kumandan.
Ideas
2 weeks ago

Easy tips to help you stay ahead of scammers this tax season

According to Sars, one of the latest scams involves an SMS claiming the service is conducting an audit on your tax refund.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

AI-generated influencers are here and they look real — are we falling for it?

She’s got icy blue eyes, flawless skin and a fashion feed that would make any influencer jealous. But Mia Zelu, the Instagram star who recently ...
News
4 days ago

Beware of fake videos of Ramaphosa, Motsepe in investment scams: FSCA

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has warned the public about investment platforms falsely claiming association with prominent figures such as ...
News
1 month ago

AfroSoul hit by scammers, warn fans to be vigilant

AfroSoul duo Sabelo Ngema and Thandeka Zulu have found themselves at the centre of an alarming scam.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Impostor is targeting chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo’s contacts

Professional contacts and acquaintances of chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo are being targeted by an impostor.
News
2 years ago
