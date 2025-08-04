South Africa

Lesotho and SA top brass share info on 'illegal military training camps'

04 August 2025 - 12:53 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is in Lesotho to discuss allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa. File photo.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is in Lesotho to discuss allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa. File photo.
Image: Siya Duda

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday led a delegation of senior officials from government departments under the auspices of the National Joints Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) to meet his counterpart in Lesotho, advocate Borotho Matsoso.

High on the agenda are discussions about allegations that there are illegal Basotho military training camps in South Africa, said police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

Late last month Masemola said preliminary investigations had uncovered no evidence of the camps.

The one-day meeting is under way in Maseru.

The delegation of senior South African officials includes:

  • deputy national commissioner of policing and co-chair of the Natjoints Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili;
  • the head of Interpol in South Africa;
  • a senior officer from police crime intelligence; and
  • a senior official from the department of home affairs.

The Lesotho mounted police service delegation is led by Matsoso and includes:

  • deputy police commissioner responsible for operations Likhama Moqhebi; and
  • senior officers from the mounted police service crime intelligence unit, specialised operations and the detectives unit.

“Gen Masemola will appraise the Lesotho police chief on what SA Police Service crime intelligence driven operations have yielded so far,” said Mathe. “Advocate Matsoso and his delegation are expected to present a report on what the Lesotho mounted police service have uncovered so far.”

The two police chiefs are expected to release a joint statement on findings and a way forward after the discussions.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

BMA introduces traceable stamps to tighten border security

The Border Management Authority is rolling out a series of security upgrades as part of its ongoing strategy to modernise South Africa’s border ...
News
1 day ago

US modifies tariff rate for Lesotho to 15% as tiny country reels from impact

Lesotho received a modified tariff rate of 15% from US President Donald Trump, down from the 50% he had threatened to impose.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Basotho nationals top list of illegal entrants to SA over festive season

About 38,000 undocumented individuals from Lesotho were intercepted and 2,304 were undesirable, says Border Management Authority commissioner Michael ...
News
6 months ago

PALI LEHOHLA | At age 200, peace-loving King Moshoeshe’s Lesotho has known no peace

In its bicentennial year, the country has more questions than answers
Opinion & Analysis
9 months ago

Military tents, training equipment, firearms and drugs found at illegal training camp in Mpumalanga

The Libyans were found living in military tents and in possession of military training equipment including licensed firearms.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  5. Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive South Africa

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone chimp refuge shuts to tourists to protest deforestation | REUTERS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Launch