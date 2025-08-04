South Africa

Limpopo woman arrested for ‘choking three-month-old baby to death’

04 August 2025 - 06:30
Limpopo police said the baby was declared dead on arrival at hospital. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly choking a three-month-old baby to death in Mundzedzi village in Limpopo.

The woman, who is a relative of the deceased, was allegedly holding the baby in a house when the incident happened. Two people who were sitting outside witnessed the incident. They immediately intervened and rushed the baby to the Vleifontein clinic, where he was declared dead by medical services personnel.

Provincial police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said: “Reports suggest while they were seated, the suspect took the child inside the house and a few minutes later the other two went inside to check on her.

“They allegedly found the suspect in a seated position and choking the baby. They intervened and rushed him to the clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“A case of murder was opened and the suspect was apprehended.”

Ledwaba said the motive was unknown and the suspect will appear before the Makhado magistrate's court soon on a charge of murder.

