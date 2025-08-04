Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral

National and provincial government have condemned the alleged bullying of a schoolgirl by a group of about five boys in the Eastern Cape.
A team of officials are set to visit the school near Mdantsane on Monday to investigate the alleged incident, which went viral on social media platforms at the weekend.
The video shows the girl being humiliated by boys from her school on a scholar transport bus and being repeatedly slapped on the head by at least two boys after she disembarked.
"The video is unacceptable and unimaginable. This unbecoming behaviour is projecting a deep societal problem that needs every parent to take responsibility for raising their children," the Eastern Cape education department said.
"The department is obligated to treat the matter with a high level of responsibility and care.
"All the involved pupils need to be corrected so they can be better citizens," the department said, adding the victim would be offered psycho-social support.
Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, deputy minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, said: "This appalling incident is a stark reminder of the pervasive gender-based violence (GBV) plaguing our communities and schools.
"No child deserves to endure such brutality, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure our schools are safe havens for learning and growth."
He urged the department of basic education to take swift and decisive action to investigate, take disciplinary measures against the culprits and immediately enforce anti-bullying laws as part of the code of conduct for all pupils.
Letsike called on the department to implement comprehensive programmes to prevent bullying and acts of GBV in schools.
"The incident should intensify a call to all stakeholders to take immediate action to protect our children and create safe and respectful school environments.
"We must all stay vigilant, look for warning signs and try to address problems promptly."
TimesLIVE
Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral
Image: 123RF
