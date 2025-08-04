South Africa

Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral

04 August 2025 - 06:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly bullied. Stock image.
The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly bullied. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

National and provincial government have condemned the alleged bullying of a schoolgirl by a group of about five boys in the Eastern Cape.

A  team of officials are set to visit the school near Mdantsane on Monday to investigate the alleged incident, which went viral on social media platforms at the weekend.

The video shows the girl being humiliated by boys from her school on a scholar transport bus and being repeatedly slapped on the head by at least two boys after she disembarked.

"The video is unacceptable and unimaginable. This unbecoming behaviour is projecting a deep societal problem that needs every parent to take responsibility for raising their children," the Eastern Cape education department said.

"The department is obligated to treat the matter with a high level of responsibility and care.

"All the involved pupils need to be corrected so they can be better citizens," the department said, adding the victim would be offered psycho-social support.

Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, deputy minister responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities, said: "This appalling incident is a stark reminder of the pervasive gender-based violence (GBV) plaguing our communities and schools.

"No child deserves to endure such brutality, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure our schools are safe havens for learning and growth."

He urged the department of basic education to take swift and decisive action to investigate, take disciplinary measures against the culprits and immediately enforce anti-bullying laws as part of the code of conduct for all pupils.

Letsike called on the department to implement comprehensive programmes to prevent  bullying and acts of GBV in schools.

"The incident should intensify a call to all stakeholders to take immediate action to protect our children and create safe and respectful school environments.

"We must all stay vigilant, look for warning signs and try to address problems promptly."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bullying, violence and vandalism in primary school: study explores a growing crisis in SA

Learners steal from classmates, teachers and offices, often without remorse
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Gauteng education department slams bullying assault, says pupils suspended

The Gauteng education department has condemned the incident of bullying in which a group of pupils from four high schools were seen in a video ...
News
2 months ago

EDITORIAL | Bullying is not just a schoolyard problem — it’s a societal disease

The truth that we need to reckon with is that bullying is a sign of structural rot that kills
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

Mom fumes over bully's head-butt at posh KZN school

CCTV shows first-team rugby player at Maritzburg College assaulting younger boy who refused to hand over his iPhone
News
2 months ago

KwaMashu pupil suspended after viral ‘slapping’ video

A schoolgirl has been suspended after footage emerged of her allegedly assaulting another pupil in a toilet at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu ...
News
5 months ago

Cape Town teen arrested for 'schoolgirl assault' shared in video

A 14-year-old school pupil was arrested on Friday in connection with a disturbing viral video depicting a girl from Lotus High School in Grassy Park, ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive South Africa
  5. BMA introduces traceable stamps to tighten border security South Africa

Latest Videos

Mali charges ex-prime minister over social media post
Nurses Suspend Nationwide Walkout After FG Agreement