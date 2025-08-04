Starting on December 1 traffic violations will no longer just cost you a fine — they could cost you your licence.
South Africa’s controversial new Aarto demerit system is officially happening, with rollout dates set across all municipalities.
By September 1 2026 the full demerit system will kick in nationwide. Drivers will earn points for offences like speeding or skipping red lights. Rack up too many and your licence could be suspended or cancelled.
The process will be handled administratively, meaning no court appearances but automated penalties from the Road Traffic Infringement Agency.
POLL | Is South Africa ready for the new driving demerit system?
If you rack up enough points on the system, it could cost you your licence
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter
