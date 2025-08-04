South Africa's transport system still unequal, UCT study finds

"Black women suffer significantly more from crime during their travels than women from other population groups. Their travel times are also significantly longer, worsening the negative crime effect and transport injustice," the study found.
South Africa's public transport system remains deeply unjust and continues to entrench inequality, especially for black women, despite years of infrastructure investment.
This is the key finding from a University of Cape Town (UCT) study published in the journal African Transport Studies.
Titled "Transport equity in South Africa: How much progress was made over the past two decades?", the study was led by Prof Marianne Vanderschuren and Dr Tanya Lane-Visser from UCT's Centre for Transport Studies. It draws on data from the South African Household Travel Surveys conducted in 2003, 2013 and 2020.
The researchers set out to examine whether the country's stark socioeconomic divides are reflected in mobility and access to transport. South Africa is ranked by the World Bank as the most unequal nation globally.
They found that not only has the transport system failed to become more equitable over time but in many respects it has deteriorated.
"More metrics deteriorated over the past two decades than improved, leading to the conclusion that transport justice has not significantly improved, despite major investments in the public transport system," said the researchers.
At 15, Gautrain battles to find an inclusive identity
Average commuting times have increased from 37.3 minutes in 2003 to 45.7 minutes in 2020. The data show black South Africans endure the longest commutes — more than 50 minutes one-way — with black women experiencing the longest travel times and the highest levels of personal insecurity.
While significant gender disparities are observed globally, the study notes "gender-based travel differences in South Africa are marginal", unlike the stark racial divide. Walking, often out of necessity, has increased dramatically, with more than 55% of trips in 2020 made on foot, up from about 40% in 2003. Crucially, a third of respondents said they could not afford another mode of transport.
According to the study, black communities walk more and travel further, not by choice but because of economic constraints. Black South Africans earn on average 23% less than white South Africans, according to the World Health Organisation. This disparity plays out in transport choices and access.
"Black women suffer significantly more from crime during their travels than women from other population groups. Their travel times are also significantly longer, worsening the negative crime effect and transport injustice," the study found.
The study also notes that while the gender pay gap in South Africa remains at 14%, the most disadvantaged group is black women. They are more likely to travel longer distances, use unsafe modes of transport and face higher exposure to crime and gender-based violence.
Work and education are the most common reasons for travel, but black South Africans make more education-related trips than work trips, a trend not seen among other population groups.
"This trend probably reflects the country’s unemployment rate." More than 84% of unemployed people are black and youth unemployment remains above 50%.
Women's travel patterns also reveal a high percentage of education-related trips, potentially due to caregiving responsibilities, though many children in South Africa walk to school alone from a young age.
Despite some improvements in commuter satisfaction with public transport safety, more than one-third of respondents remain dissatisfied with the safety of minibus taxis.
The study notes "road safety risk remains high in South Africa", with more than 12,500 deaths annually and a fatality rate of 20.85 per 100,000 population, far above global averages. Pedestrians make up 40% of these fatalities.
Government announces start date for driving licence demerits
Perceptions of personal safety in public transport have improved slightly since 2013, but concerns remain high. Between one-quarter and one-third of South Africans fear for their safety while travelling, especially women.
The collapse of South Africa's passenger rail system, previously the most affordable form of transport, has worsened the situation. As more people are forced to walk or use informal transport options, travel becomes more dangerous and less reliable, particularly for the poor.
"Transport justice in South Africa has not significantly improved since 2003," Vanderschuren said. "Racial and economic disparities in travel patterns, costs and safety persist and in many cases have worsened."
The researchers argue urgent, targeted policy interventions are needed to address these systemic inequalities.
"Of particular concern is the experience of black women, who face compounding disadvantages due to race and gender," Vanderschuren said.
"These conditions call for urgent policy interventions that centre the needs of the most marginalised, not only to improve transport equity but also to address broader issues of social justice."
