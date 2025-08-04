South Africa

Ten SAPS, EMPD officers in court for fraud and corruption

04 August 2025 - 18:54 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
It is alleged the officers, who seized cigarettes and took R35,000 cash from a shop in Edenvale, failed to record all the merchandise seized at the police station. Stock photo.
It is alleged the officers, who seized cigarettes and took R35,000 cash from a shop in Edenvale, failed to record all the merchandise seized at the police station. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

Ten South African Police Service and Ekurhuleni metropolitan police officers were arrested while on duty on Monday for their alleged role in corruption and fraud.

They are expected to appear in the Germiston magistrate's court on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that on June 4 during a multidisciplinary operation by law enforcement, the accused officers raided a shop in Edenvale where they seized cigarettes and took R35,000 in cash and three packs of headache tablets to the value of about R5,000,” Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said.

The nine constables and a sergeant arrested the cashier for trading in illicit cigarettes and another employee for violating immigration laws.

“It is also alleged that the accused officers failed to record all the merchandise seized from the shop at the police station. The shop manager disputed the quantity and type of merchandise booked in the occurrence book to the station commander.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

SAPS blows R530m on civil claims

Payments were made in compensation for unlawful arrests, detentions and shootings, parliament hears
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Officer cop still fighting for justice after six years

Fired then beaten up, former colonel wants to testify in Mkhwanazi inquiry
News
1 week ago

Former constable sentenced to life imprisonment for girlfriend's murder

The Pretoria high court has sentenced a former police constable to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend who was ending her relationship with ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  2. Tshwane shuts down retail market in Marabastad due to noncompliance South Africa
  3. Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected South Africa
  4. Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok South Africa
  5. Woman 'abducted' on her way to a midnight prayer found alive South Africa

Latest Videos

Sierra Leone chimp refuge shuts to tourists to protest deforestation | REUTERS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 Launch