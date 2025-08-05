South Africa

26 illegal miners granted bail in Barberton court

05 August 2025 - 11:03 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Hundreds remain in custody as 26 secure bail in illegal mining crackdown.
Twenty-six of more than 480 people arrested in a major illegal mining crackdown in Barberton have been granted bail.

The Barberton magistrate's court on Monday released the 26 on R2,000 bail each after the court considered they had no previous convictions, had fixed addresses and no pending cases.

They are among hundreds arrested during a joint operation between Sheba Mine and police on Friday, as part of the ongoing Vala Umgodi operation targeting illegal mining syndicates. The arrests included four juveniles.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said “they face charges, including trespassing, theft of gold-bearing material and contravention of the Immigration Act”.

Bethuel Ngobeni, 'kingpin' in illegal gold mining case, still on the run

The National Prosecuting Authority has amended the indictment against eight people accused of being part of an illegal mining enterprise after the ...
News
4 hours ago

Nyuswa said the court warned those granted bail not to commit any offence while on release.

“The state intends to oppose bail for those with previous convictions and pending cases,” she said.

The remaining accused were remanded. The case was postponed to August 11 and 12 for address verification and possible further bail applications.

The NPA said illegal mining has a negative effect on the economy and society, posing risks to health and safety and contributing to environmental degradation.

Illegal miners arrested in Barberton

About 1,000 illegal miners are being retrieved from a mine in the Barberton area, Mpumalanga police said on Friday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Peru seizes 4 tons of black market mercury bound for illegal gold mines

Peruvian authorities have halted a shipment of about four metric tons of mercury headed to Bolivia for presumed use in illegal gold mining, they said ...
News
1 week ago

As gold prices surge, West Africa mine operators launch drones to detect wildcat miners

Almost 20 illicit miners have been killed in confrontations at major mining operations across the region since late 2024, including at Newmont and ...
News
1 month ago

23 unidentified bodies await burial papers: North West health department

The North West health department is awaiting documentation, including death certificates, for the bodies of 23 illegal miners recovered from ...
News
1 month ago
