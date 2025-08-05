A simple code of conduct is a starting point to stop bullying, says Naptosa

A simple code of conduct that is enforceable, where everyone knows what is expected of them in terms of behaviour and dress code, could be the starting point to end bullying at schools.

This is according to Basil Manuel from the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA (Naptosa), on the back of the recent violent bullying incidents at two schools, in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

One incident was at Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus after which a 16-year-old pupil had to undergo facial surgery. He was attacked on July 23 by a group of older pupils at the school after refusing to hand over a bag containing sweets he was selling at school.

In another incident, a video has gone viral showing a male pupil from David Mama Senior Secondary School in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, assaulting a girl on a school bus.

“I have said to principals, if your code of conduct can't be memorised by every teacher, and in turn by every pupil, it's too long and it has too many nonsensical issues [then it's useless],” Manuel said.

He said a code of conduct must be such that you can quote 10 or 20 lines of it and it becomes simple to enforce. “But if you have to check and research your own protocol, then it's useless.

“The bottom line is that we have a beginning. We are far from reaching a point where everything works. We can only get, say, if everybody is running in the same direction and let's face it, there will always be people who think they should run in the opposite direction,” he said.

He said the tide becomes stronger when more people are running in one direction and those in the opposite direction are eventually forced to change.

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) condemned the incidents, which it said highlight the growing violence in schools, despite the existence of codes of conduct which should guide appropriate behaviour and discipline among pupils.

“Sadtu is concerned that such measures are failing to protect vulnerable learners and create a culture of respect and safety. It is evident that more must be done to instil values of empathy, caring and tolerance among learners,” it said.

Sadtu said schools cannot fight this scourge alone and reiterated the need for active involvement of parents, community members, teachers, pupils and government departments in creating a safe and nurturing school environment.