South Africa

Amcor Road in Centurion reopens after major sinkhole repairs

05 August 2025 - 22:01
Amcor Road was closed in April 2022 following a major sinkhole, which was caused by a severe underground water leak.
Image: X/City of Tshwane

After a three-year closure, Amcor Road in Centurion has finally reopened after repairs.

The road was closed in April 2022 due to a large sinkhole caused by a severe underground water leak that destabilised the entire width of Amcor Road. 

At the time, it was estimated to be about 12 metres long, five metres wide and 18 metres deep. The road was closed immediately, and the leaking pipe was diverted to prevent further damage.

City of Tshwane MMC for corporate and shared services Kholofelo Morodi said the road was reopened after extensive repair work was completed. 

“This moment marks not only the restoration of a critical road but also a reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to rebuilding infrastructure and restoring public trust,” she said. 

The closure disrupted daily life for many residents, with some even forced to relocate their gates and driveways.

Geological investigations were finalised in August 2023 and repairs officially began in May 2025.

Upon commencement, it was discovered that the sinkhole had expanded significantly over three years, surpassing initial size and cost estimates.

Morodi said the total cost of repairs is projected at about R4.4m, pending final certification. The city took a methodical, safety-first approach to the repairs.

Imported rock boulders were used to stabilise the sinkhole up to two metres below ground level, followed by the application of high-slump concrete to fill cavities and reinforce structural integrity.

“Boreholes were grouted to prevent future subsidence, and the site was backfilled with compacted soil in line with engineering standards. Damaged water and sewer lines were replaced, and the road was reconstructed using durable materials, including a medium asphalt surfacing,” she said. 

Centurion resident Allen Truder said the road is a shortcut to the mall at Doringkloof and the NG Kerk.

“It used to take more time to get there, but now that it's open, it will take less than five minutes,” said Truder. 

TimesLIVE 

