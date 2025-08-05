Four suspects from Eastern Cape killed in shoot-out with Gauteng cops

“Neither worked for them: not their muti nor the prayers.”
This is according to Gauteng police deputy commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, who said officers intercepted a group of alleged robbers while they were en route to rob a businessman about to bank a substantial amount of cash.
Police were acting on information received from Crime Intelligence in the Eastern Cape. The Anti-Gang Unit was tasked with tracking them down.
When police confronted the suspects' vehicle in Randfontein, on the West Rand, they came under fire.
Officers returned fire, killing four men.
A rifle and two pistols were seized on the scene. The vehicle had false number plates.
Muti was found inside the vehicle, including on the seat, while the car's petrol cap bore this sticker: “Prayer is the key.”
Kekana said: “Both platzed [failed] for them. They're gone for good because they were taking chances. They were doing something they shouldn't be ... Even the prayers ended up being for police to succeed.”
