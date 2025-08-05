Gauteng health MEC warns against online vaccine misinformation

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has sounded the alarm on vaccine misinformation, urging parents not to rely on social media for medical advice as the province launches a mass campaign to stop the spread of measles and rubella.
Nkomo-Ralehoko was speaking at Steve Biko Primary School in Orange Farm during the launch of the province’s Measles-Rubella Mass Vaccination Campaign which aims to immunise more than 4-million children aged between six months and under 15 years by September 12.
“To all parents, I want to assure you that this vaccine is free, effective and safe. Do not listen to fake news or misinformation spreading on social media. The lies you read online can cost a life. If you have doubts, do not go to TikTok or Facebook talk to our health professionals at your nearest clinic or district co-ordinators. They will give you facts, not fear,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
The six-week campaign which is themed “Lifelong Protection against Measles and Rubella Disease,” comes as Gauteng battles a measles outbreak with more than 370 confirmed cases so far this year with the hardest-hit areas being Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.
“These are not mere statistics. These are real children who were at risk of facing serious complications if we failed to act now,” she said.
She explained that the MR (Measles-Rubella) vaccine is part of the country’s regular child immunisation schedule and is typically given at six and 12 months. The campaign is offering a booster dose to strengthen protection and reach children who may have missed their shots.
Vaccinations will be administered in schools, crèches, clinics, taxi ranks, malls and even door-to-door in some communities. Hospitals have also set up additional vaccination points and parents have been issued consent forms through schools.
“Our nurses and health teams are ready. I urge parents, caregivers and guardians to please sign and return the consent forms so we can protect our children,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.
She also spoke about the corner-to-corner campaign, which helps health workers review children’s road to health booklets and administer catch-up doses.
“Every missed vaccine is an opportunity for measles to spread. Let us not give the disease a chance,” she said.
The MEC appealed to the public and institutions to support the campaign calling on the Gauteng education department, NGOs, faith leaders, private hospitals and universities to join the effort.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed that while measles cases remain high in Gauteng, rubella virus transmission still exceeds measles nationally in lab samples submitted this year.
“Since the beginning of 2025, among fever rash samples submitted to the National Measles Reference Laboratory at the NICD, the rubella virus has still been detected more frequently than the measles virus,” said the NICD.
“However, rubella virus transmission has decreased nationally, with sustained rubella transmission seen in Ngaka Modiri Molema District in the North West and Namakwa District in the Northern Cape between week 1 and week 18 of 2025,” said the NICD.
Meanwhile, measles transmission continues in the Free State.
The NICD also noted that while most measles and rubella cases occur in children aged one to 15, there is a growing number of cases among people aged 15 to 49 in recent surveillance.
The Gauteng department of health reiterated that the MR vaccine is safe, free and effective and urged parents not to delay in getting their children protected.
“Vaccination is proven to prevent severe complications and disabilities associated with measles and rubella,” the department said.
The department is urging the public to stay alert, rely on credible sources and prioritise immunisation to stop the spread of these highly contagious diseases.
