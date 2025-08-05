Police ask for help after fourth burnt female body found at Pretoria station

Silverton police discovered a fourth burnt body at Waltloo train station on Stormvoel Street in Silvertondale, Pretoria, on Monday.
Three burnt bodies were found in the same vicinity in June and July this year.
Though the motive is unknown, reports suggest that the murders share a similar modus operandi and police are investigating to establish if there is a link between the cases.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said no-one had been arrested but the task team established to investigate the murders is working round the clock following possible leads to trace the perpetrators.
The team comprises seasoned detectives and crime intelligence, forensic and crime scene experts.
“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111,” Muridili said.
