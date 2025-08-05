South Africa

POLL | Should children who engage in bullying face criminal charges?

05 August 2025 - 11:01 By TimesLIVE
Bullying and violence among teenagers is in the spotlight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A viral video showing a girl being humiliated and slapped multiple times by fellow pupils in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, has sparked outrage and reignited calls for tougher action against bullying in South Africa.

In the video, recorded on a scholar transport bus, the girl is taunted and repeatedly hit on the head by at least two boys after disembarking.

After the incident, Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxeka said the department suspended five pupils from the senior secondary school involved while the driver of the bus has also been suspended.

Disciplinary hearings led by the provincial office will begin on Thursday.

Many people, however, said this is not enough and there was fierce debate on social media, with many calling for bullies to face criminal consequences.

