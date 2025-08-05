South Africa

Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility

05 August 2025 - 12:25 By Polina Devitt
Russia and South Africa are the top suppliers of palladium to the US, according to the Trade Data Monitor. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Martin Bergsma

Sibanye-Stillwater has asked the US to consider imposing a tariff on Russian palladium imports to support the long-term viability of US supplies in a move that could increase volatility in palladium prices.

The petition filed by Johannesburg-based Sibanye-Stillwater adds another layer of uncertainty to prospects for platinum group metals (PGMs) after a rally in prices this year due to lower first-half production in South Africa and thin liquidity in the spot market.

"We believe Russian palladium imports are being sold below market prices due to different factors, beginning primarily after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022," Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement on the company's website dated July 31.

"Obtaining relief from dumped and subsidised Russian imports will give Sibanye-Stillwater, its employees and the entire US PGM industry an opportunity to compete on a more level playing field."

A final decision on the petition is likely within 13 months.

Russia's Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer with a 40% share of global mined output, declined to comment.

Froneman retires but ready to help fix ‘broken’ country

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO sees his postretirement focus as being on getting South Africa off the greylist
Business Times
5 months ago

Sibanye-Stillwater, which has production assets in South Africa and the US, suffered its second consecutive full-year loss last year after writing down $500m (R9bn) of its US palladium assets amid low prices.

Spot palladium prices are up 31% this year, and the outlook for the rest of the year is positive for miners. Analysts forecast in a Reuters poll in July that the palladium price would rise in 2025 for the first time in four years, aided by platinum's rally.

"Though placing duties on Russian metal would not necessarily impact the market balance of palladium, it could result in the rerouting of global physical metal flows, leading to price volatility," analysts at Heraeus said.

Russia and South Africa are the top suppliers of palladium to the US, according to the Trade Data Monitor. For Russia, China is the second largest buyer of the metal after the US.

Russian palladium imports to the US increased 42% year-on-year to more than 500,000 troy ounces from January to May, according to Heraeus.

PGMs, used widely to clean exhausts in petrol vehicles, have so far avoided US  sanctions imposed on Russian companies over the Ukraine war and import tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

Reuters

