A suspect linked to 10 rape cases in Gauteng has been arrested.
The suspect was arrested at Mentz village, under the Mankweng policing area in Limpopo, in a joint operation by police units early on Monday.
Col Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for Limpopo police, said: "According to information, the suspect used the Tinder dating site to lure his victims to his residence in Eesterust, Pretoria. There he allegedly raped some victims."
In the most recent case, the victim was raped and killed. She was allegedly buried in a shallow grave at his residence.
"People who were victimised by the suspect or other suspects are urged to report to their local police stations to assist officers with ongoing investigations," Ledwaba said.
The suspect will appear in a Pretoria court soon.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged people to exercise caution when going on dates and to adopt "safety first" habits. His tips are:
- mind who you associate with;
- report suspicious movements or abuse to police;
- share your location with your family or friends; and
- avoid meeting strangers at private spaces.
'Serial rapist' who found victims on dating site arrested
Image: 123RF/georgejmclittle
