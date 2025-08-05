South Africa

'Serial rapist' who found victims on dating site arrested

05 August 2025 - 07:59 By TimesLIVE
The suspect lured his victims via a dating site. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/georgejmclittle

A suspect linked to 10 rape cases in Gauteng has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested at Mentz village, under the Mankweng policing area in Limpopo, in a joint operation by police units early on Monday.

Col Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for Limpopo police, said: "According to information, the suspect used the Tinder dating site to lure his victims to his residence in Eesterust, Pretoria. There he allegedly raped some victims."

In the most recent case, the victim was raped and killed. She was allegedly buried in a shallow grave at his residence.

"People who were victimised by the suspect or other suspects are urged to report to their local police stations to assist officers with ongoing investigations," Ledwaba said.

The suspect will appear in a Pretoria court soon.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe urged people to exercise caution when going on dates and to adopt "safety first" habits. His tips are:

  • mind who you associate with;
  • report suspicious movements or abuse to police;
  • share your location with your family or friends; and
  • avoid meeting strangers at private spaces.

READ MORE:

Life sentence for security guard who raped minor at Roodepoort complex

Mpho Lebona attacked the child on the first day of his employment as a security officer at a Roodepoort residential complex.
1 hour ago

Police arrest Facebook scammer who lured victim and allegedly raped her

Police in Limpopo have arrested a man who used a fake Facebook account and lured a young woman whom he allegedly repeatedly raped.
2 months ago

From admin clerk to hero cop: the inspiring journey of Sgt Edward Mzila

Sgt Edward Mzila has traced and arrested serial rapists, including the Durban highway rapist, who praised the officer for being arrested as he would ...
7 months ago

Young girl’s brave ‘I could have told my parents’ message helps nail her rapist

A young girl's brave post on a social media platform helped nail her rapist.
10 months ago
