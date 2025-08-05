South Africa

University of Limpopo suspends student accused of attempted rape

05 August 2025 - 16:42
The incident allegedly occurred recently and was formally reported, prompting immediate action from the institution.
Image: Supplied

The University of Limpopo has suspended a male student accused of attempting to rape a fellow student on campus.

The incident allegedly occurred recently and was formally reported, prompting immediate action from the institution. The student was suspended on Monday, pending the outcome of an internal investigation and disciplinary process.

As a student-centred institution, the university prioritises the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of all its students
Victor Kgomoeswana, University of Limpopo spokesperson

In a statement, the university's Victor Kgomoeswana said it prioritises student safety and has a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based violence.

“As a student-centred institution, the university prioritises the safety, dignity and wellbeing of all its students,” the statement read.

Kgomoeswana said support services have been activated for the affected student, including counselling from the student counselling and development centre and advocacy from the gender desk.

The institution will initiate a formal investigation into the incident, and appropriate internal disciplinary procedures will follow in line with institutional policies, he said.

“The university strongly condemns all forms of violence and remains committed to creating a safe and inclusive learning environment.”

SowetanLIVE

