South Africa

Eastern Cape man wanted for murder of ex-girlfriend and wife found dead

06 August 2025 - 14:35 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Preliminary reports suggest the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though police are conducting an investigation into his death. Stock photo.
Preliminary reports suggest the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though police are conducting an investigation into his death. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

The 42-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his 22-year-old former girlfriend and 49-year-old wife in Ngobozana in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning has been found dead in Gqathula, about 10km from the Lusikisiki CBD.

“Preliminary reports suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though police are conducting an investigation,” police said on Wednesday.

After the double murder between 1am and 2am on Tuesday, the suspect fled in the family vehicle, which was later discovered abandoned.

“An intensive search ensued until community members in Gqathula alerted authorities after finding a man’s body in an open field with a 9mm pistol nearby. The deceased was identified as the suspect in the Ngobozana murders.”

Lusikisiki police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Eastern Cape man 'shoots dead former girlfriend and wife' before fleeing

Police are looking for a 42-year-old man who allegedly shot dead his 22-year-old former girlfriend before fatally shooting his wife in Ngobozana, ...
News
23 hours ago

KZN introduces mobile police stations for crime hotspots

Premier Ntuli hands over new vehicles at the public works offices in Mayville
News
11 hours ago

Four suspects from Eastern Cape killed in shoot-out with Gauteng cops

Police say they intercepted a group of alleged robbers while they were en route to rob a businessman about to bank a substantial amount of cash.
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  2. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  3. Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country South Africa
  4. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

Sudan seeks return to African Union after meeting key conditions
Fikile Mbalula briefs the media on the outcomes of the ANC NEC meeting