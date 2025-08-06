The meeting, which took place at a wine farm restaurant outside Stellenbosch, was captured on hidden cameras.
IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist
Image: Sourced: IDT Facebook
The board of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) is set to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on serious allegations involving its CEO Tebogo Malaka and spokesperson Phasha Makgolane.
This was after Daily Maverick reported that the two allegedly offered its journalist R60,000 in cash on Sunday to suppress an investigation that the publication was working on.
“The board is meeting today to deliberate comprehensively on this matter,” said Lerato Modisana, IDT's senior manager: special project and stakeholder management.
Modisana said the entity had noted the serious allegations published by the Daily Maverick, but said IDT was not in a position to respond to specific media enquiries at this stage.
“However, we assure you that the IDT remains committed to transparency, accountability and good governance. A detailed response will be provided in due course, once the board has fully considered all the relevant facts and implications,” Modisana said.
In an explosive exclusive report, Daily Maverick released damning video evidence showing Malaka — who was suspended on Friday in connection with alleged tender irregularities — and Makgolane allegedly offering the journalist R60,000 in cash to suppress an ongoing investigation into Malaka’s private property dealings.
IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka placed on suspension over R800m oxygen tender
The meeting, which took place at a wine farm restaurant outside Stellenbosch, was captured on hidden cameras.
According to the publication, during the encounter, Makgolane pulled out a white Dior shopping bag from his satchel and placed it on the table. Inside was a thick stack of R200 notes bound with elastic bands — the alleged bribe.
The journalist, after photographing the money “for the record” refused the offer and left the meeting, while Malaka and Makgolane swiftly collected the cash and exited the venue.
The publication reported that the bribery encounter followed earlier discussions in which Makgolane allegedly promised regular cash payments of up to R100,000 and access to lucrative IDT tenders in exchange for favourable or withheld reporting. Evidence the Daily Maverick has include WhatsApp messages and bid documents shared by Makgolane.
Malaka was placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect on Friday after the board’s receipt and consideration of a final forensic report relating to procurement irregularities in the R800m pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant tender.
The investigation, ordered by public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson, recommended disciplinary action against Malaka, general manager for supply chain management Dr Molebedi Sisi and other officials.
Investigations found that Malaka, as the CEO, failed to exercise oversight; the report confirmed she relied entirely on internal supply chain management staff to assure her that the process had followed proper procurement protocol. She failed to verify any of the documentation.
