South Africa

News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job

06 August 2025 - 07:40
News anchor Aldrin Sampear has left Newzroom Afrika.
Image: X profile photo

Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear has announced his exit from the Newzroom Afrika TV news channel, revealing he has joined the department of tourism under the leadership of minister Patricia de Lille.

This comes after his suspension in April after he was involved in a road rage incident with a 20-year-old female student. He later apologised and returned to the small screen almost a month later.

Sampear shared the news of his departure on social media, expressing confidence about taking up his new venture.

“I’m Aldrin Sampear, and I am brilliant at what I do,” he said.

“When I join companies, I fix what I can and always leave the organisations elevated. My departure from Newzroom Afrika is no different. While this moment is about me, I want to send a warm hug to my cheerleaders who have been saddened by my exit from broadcasting. I promise to make you proud again.”

He said he resigned because he wanted to use his skills for different challenges.

“When the offer came, I went back to Tshwane mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya’s PhD dissertation, The Negotiated Nation: Evaluating Nation Building in Post-Apartheid South Africa. Reflections on Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati’s decision to answer the call to public service have convinced me there is more this darkie can do for his country.”

He highlighted experiences that made him the person he is.

“This beautiful nation has done so much for me. I’m indebted. State policies such as social grants and free primary healthcare helped pull me out of poverty, and journalism was the vehicle. Kasie FM, my first broadcasting home, was supported by a state agency, the Media Development and Diversity Agency).

“My life is a testimony to God’s love for us, and I get to say thank you in a big way and help pull up more people with me.”

TimesLIVE

