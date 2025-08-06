South Africa

Pretoria murder accused has pending rape case — NPA

Bodies of three other women found in same area not linked to Isidiro Helder

06 August 2025 - 16:52
Isidro Helder, 37, charged with the murder of 30-year-old Loveness Magabe, has abandoned his bail application.
Image: Herman Moloi

A Pretoria man arrested on Monday after the body of a woman he allegedly met on a website for sex workers was found in a shallow grave has a pending rape case.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed this on Wednesday as Isidro Helder, 37, appeared at the Pretoria magistrate's court for the murder of Loveness Magabe.

The 30-year-old was reported missing by a friend on July 4 at Sunnyside police station in Pretoria and her body was discovered in a shallow grave in an open field along Swartberg Street in Eersterust last Thursday.

Helder, who also faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice, wanted to represent himself in his first appearance but, after magistrate Ernest Mbembele explained the charges and possible sentence, he said: “I will take legal aid for now.”

At face value, it looks like the rapist would meet his victims on Facebook, invite them to his place and rape them
Lumka Mahanjana, NPA spokesperson

He later added: “I would like to abandon the whole bail thing.”

After Helder abandoned bail Mbembele postponed the matter to October 15.

Outside the court, the NPA's Lumka Mahanjana told the media Helder has a pending rape case at the same court. “He is also facing a charge of rape and he will appear on the same date.

“At face value, it looks like the rapist would meet his victims on Facebook, invite them to his place and rape them,” she said, while not ruling out the possibility of more victims coming forward.

Bodies of three other women were found in the same area but Mahanjana clarified that they were not linked to Helder as suggested by other media houses. “The investigations on those cases are ongoing,” she said.

#NotInMyName, which advocates against the abuse of women and children, said they were pleased Helder chose to abandon bail. “We are happy that he abandoned bail and until his matter is ventilated properly in a court of law he should stay behind bars,” said Themba Masango, the organisation's secretary-general.

Police ask for help after fourth burnt female body found at Pretoria station

Silverton police discovered a fourth burnt body at Waltloo train station on Stormvoel Street in Silvertondale, Pretoria, on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Salute women — every day

As we celebrate the women who are blazing trails, we must not for a minute take our foot off the pedal in the quest for a future where women are free ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

SA woman killed in Brazil, allegedly by US man charged with prior assault on her

Leigh-Anne McKenzie joined him in Brazil for unknown reasons — a day later she was dead
News
1 week ago
