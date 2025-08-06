South Africa

R500m hostel project half done but poor safety and overcrowding persist

'It used to be dark and scary but now the painting brings life. I can even do video calls with my siblings because it feels better'

06 August 2025 - 19:09 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Denver Hostel in construction under the Siyeza Nakuwe service delivery campaign.
Inner City Hostels Denver Hostel in construction under the Siyeza Nakuwe service delivery campaign.
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

Gauteng human settlements MEC Tasneem Motara says major refurbishment work on Johannesburg’s inner-city hostels is halfway complete, with visible changes for residents but challenges such as overcrowding and poor safety remain.

Motara and Johannesburg MMC for human settlements Mlungisi Mabaso visited the George Goch, MBA, Murray & Roberts, Jeppe and Denver hostels on Wednesday to monitor progress under the “Siyeza Nakuwe” service delivery campaign.

The three-year, R500m project targets six hostels with work on the final one, LTA Hostel, expected to start within two months.

The project includes structural repairs, sewer and water line upgrades, new electrical systems, waterproofing, paving, window replacement, tiling, painting and plumbing.

Motara said this was informed by condition assessments conducted three years ago to determine what was needed to make the hostels habitable.

“These hostels are really old and overcrowded. They were built for a specific purpose that no longer exists. Our responsibility is not just because we own them, but from a human rights and dignity perspective,” Motara said. “We want to redevelop them into family units in future, but that will require more funding.”

She described the state of the hostels before the intervention as “appalling” and said the department began with daily cleaning before tackling major repairs.

“We should not go beyond May next year. Some hostels will have completed blocks by the end of August,” she said, adding that bad weather could cause minor delays.

Mabaso said the city’s hostel redevelopment strategy recently approved by council aims to partner the private sector for future phases.

Construction workers painting the outside of the Jeppe Hostel
Construction workers painting the outside of the Jeppe Hostel
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

At Jeppe Hostel, tenant Celamandla Majola said the upgrades had improved his living conditions but not his sense of safety.

“Our living conditions are now better but there is no safety. At night we hear gunshots, especially in summer,” said Majola. Having moved in five years ago after being told he could stay without paying rent, he now lives with four others in a unit with fixed windows, painted walls, tiles and running taps.

Another tenant, Khayalethu Mhlongo, said the changes have brightened the space. “It used to be dark and scary but now the painting brings life. I can even do video calls to my siblings because it feels better,” he said.

He hopes future upgrades will include beds and kitchen stoves.

Residents say overcrowding remains a daily struggle. In one unit, six people live together with a makeshift shop operating inside the small space.

“It is a bit cleaner now but too many of us share one room. The shop helps me survive but this is not how a person should live,” said shop owner Thabo Khumalo.

The department aims to complete all refurbishments on the six hostels by May 2026 with monthly monitoring visits planned to keep work on track.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Abandoned Soweto housing project a nightmare for residents

Soweto community members are complaining that the abandoned project has become a crime haven, making their lives a living hell
News
1 month ago

Madrid’s ghost towns revived as housing crisis escalates in Spain

The first call came two minutes after estate agent Segis Gomez posted a listing in Sesena, a development near Madrid that gained notoriety as one of ...
News
1 month ago

At least 11 killed in drone strike on Sudanese displacement camp

At least 11 people were killed after a drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces hit a displacement camp in Sudan's River Nile state, the governor ...
News
3 months ago

Joburg is not beyond saving

Perhaps Joburg isn’t just a place you live in. Perhaps it’s a city that asks you, every day, to choose it
Lifestyle
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  2. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  3. Government announces start date for driving licence demerits news
  4. Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country South Africa
  5. Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years Africa

Latest Videos

Witkoff, Putin had "useful and constructive conversation," Russian official says
Vladimir Putin meets Trump's US envoy Steve Witkoff at Kremlin | BBC News