South Africa

Ten SAPS, EMPD officers held for theft released on bail of R1,500 each

Shop owner says the cops took R35,000 in cash, cigarettes and boxes of Panado

06 August 2025 - 19:09 By TimesLIVE
Fortune Dhlamini, Nomfuneko Felicia Sambane, Mangalore Moloko, Nhlanhla Tumelo Matsane, Thabo Mokgaboki, Matthews Mashala, Mesho Hector Mabasa, Dlalisa Eugene Zamokuhle, Kgagare Tseego and Sidebi Tendani in court on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Ten police officers who appeared before the Germiston magistrate's court on Tuesday and Wednesday on charges of theft were each granted bail of R1,500 after an unopposed bail application.

They are Fortune Dhlamini, Nomfuneko Felicia Sambane, Mangalore Moloko, Nhlanhla Tumelo Matsane, Thabo Mokgaboki, Matthews Mashala, Mesho Hector Mabasa, Dlalisa Eugene Zamokuhle, Kgagare Tseego and Sidebi Tendani.

“The case stems from a complaint laid by a shop owner in Edenvale, who alleges that during a raid on his business premises on June 4, the officers seized R35,000 in cash, cigarettes worth R150,000 and boxes of Panado tablets,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

She said the officers, six from Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) and four from the SA Police Service, were part of a joint law enforcement operation aimed at monitoring compliance at shops in the area.

“According to the complainant, he was not present during the raid but was later informed by his cashier that the police had confiscated the items. The seized goods were allegedly placed in several refuse bags to be submitted as exhibits.”

However, the complainant claims that upon his arrival at the police station, only one refuse bag had been registered. The cash was neither returned nor recorded in the SAP13 register, the official register used for documenting exhibits seized during criminal investigations.

The matter was postponed until September 8 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

