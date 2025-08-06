WATCH | Baragwanath Hospital expands lactation centre to support new mothers

The Gauteng health department has launched an expanded Ronald McDonald House Charities lactation facility at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.
The initiative aims to:
- promote exclusive breastfeeding;
- support maternal and infant health; and
- provide safe, dignified spaces for mothers to express milk.
This is particularly vital for premature and ill babies admitted to the hospital’s neonatal care units.
