South Africa

WATCH | Baragwanath Hospital expands lactation centre to support new mothers

06 August 2025 - 12:42 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
The Gauteng health department has launched an expanded Ronald McDonald House Charities lactation facility at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto.

The initiative aims to:

  • promote exclusive breastfeeding;
  • support maternal and infant health; and
  • provide safe, dignified spaces for mothers to express milk.

This is particularly vital for premature and ill babies admitted to the hospital’s neonatal care units.

TimesLIVE

