Family of slain municipal official welcomes life sentences for killers

Though it took almost six years to see justice, the family of the slain official of the Alfred Duma local municipality, Oscar Simingaye Hlatshwayo, who was gunned down while on his way to work in 2019, says it's satisfied with the justice meted out to his killers.
The Madadeni regional court on Wednesday sentenced Nomaswazi Angel Shabalala, Mondli Mabaso, Mduduzi James Zakes Njuza and Nqobile Brown Ngcobo to life imprisonment for the murder which they committed in February 2019 in the Ladysmith area.
Hlatshwayo's wife, Zinhle, said that since her husband's demise, she had never found the time to grieve and this was often compounded by having to attend the marathon trial.
“I have double emotions now. It almost feels as if I have just been informed about my husband's death. While I appreciate that justice has been served, I feel I have been robbed of the pillar, my friend and husband,” said Zinhle.
Hlatshwayo was employed as an executive director for technical services at the municipality, while Shabalala worked there as director.
Shabalala and the others had decided to kill Hlatshwayo.
On February 7 2019, Hlatshwayo left his home for work in his car. The assailants set up an ambush on his route to work. This was done at a busy intersection with a traffic signal, where motor vehicles were forced to navigate slowly. They fired several shots at the motor vehicle driven by Hlatshwayo. He was struck and died at the scene due to gunshot wounds to the head and chest.
Zinhle said it was heartbreaking to see that her late husband's colleagues were behind his murder. She said Shababala had also come to their home to convey her sympathies.
“At the time, we did not know she was the one behind my husband's death. Even till now, she has never shown remorse. It breaks my heart because she knew my husband's humble beginnings as they all grew up together. She also knew me,” said Hlatshwayo.
During the trial, prosecutor Cyril Selepe led the evidence of two Section 204 witnesses, video footage, cellphone evidence and ballistic reports.
In aggravation of sentence, Selepe handed in a victim impact statement compiled by Hlatshwayo's wife and facilitated by court preparation officer Victoria Griffiths.
In her statement, she said that her husband was her best friend and the breadwinner of their family. She said that he took care of them and even provided for their extended family members.
She said that she and her children are struggling to cope with the loss. She said the incident had taken a heavy toll not only on their four children but on the extended family and the community.
“My eldest child struggled with depression and is full of anger. My twins were unborn at the time of the incident. Even members of the community had benefited from my husband's goodwill,” said Hlatshwayo.
All four of the accused were sentenced to life imprisonment and declared unfit to possess a firearm.
Family of slain municipal official welcomes life sentences for killers
Wife and children struggling to cope with the loss of their husband and father
