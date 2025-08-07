South Africa

Gauteng pulls security guards from high-risk schools

A notice to principals and security providers did not provide reasons

07 August 2025 - 18:44
Koena Mashale Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gauteng education department had previously identified at least 75 schools as 'extreme high-risk' zones, spanning Johannesburg central, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Stock image.
The Gauteng education department had previously identified at least 75 schools as 'extreme high-risk' zones, spanning Johannesburg central, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The Gauteng education department has withdrawn security guards from high-risk schools across the province with immediate effect.

A notice sent by the department to school principals and security service providers did not explain the reasons for the withdrawal, but stated that no guarding services would be allowed to operate without official purchase order numbers.

The notice, dated August 6, and seen by the Sowetan, was issued by Zondi Nkuna, acting director of security services management.

This development comes just a week after the principal of Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus had to be temporarily removed by the department after a brutal bullying incident that left a grade 8 pupil hospitalised with serious facial injuries on July 23.

The incident triggered protests by other schools in the area, demanding accountability from the school management and accusing them of being powerless against bullying.

Earlier this month, a pupil from a school in Mamelodi, Tshwane, was fatally stabbed by another pupil at the school after a heated altercation.

The Gauteng education department had previously identified at least 75 schools as “extreme high-risk” zones, spanning Johannesburg Central, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni.

In response to rising incidents of school violence, the department launched a series of school safety imbizos to gather input from communities and stakeholders.

These engagements produced recommendations such as the installation of CCTV cameras, structured after-school activities, and the deployment of trained patrollers instead of outsourced private security.

Questions were sent to the education department on Thursday afternoon, but the spokesperson had not responded by the time this article was published. 

SowetanLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. A simple code of conduct is a starting point to stop bullying, says Naptosa South Africa
  2. Two Krugersdorp classrooms burnt in 'arson over timetable change' South Africa
  3. No mercy for teacher who made unwanted advances to grade 8 pupils News

Most read

  1. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  2. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  3. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  4. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  5. NSPCA dismayed over NPA declining to prosecute Julius Malema for cruelty South Africa

Latest Videos

Might Trump's tariffs backfire, pushing India closer to the Kremlin? | DW News
2025 Honda Amaze