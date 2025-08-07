South Africa

Put it away: SANDF warns troops posting explicit content online

07 August 2025 - 12:47
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Raunchy soldiers are urged to exercise decorum.
Raunchy soldiers are urged to exercise decorum.
Image: Fredlin Adriaan/The Herald

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has warned members against posting explicit or inappropriate content on social media while wearing military uniform.

The SANDF said it had “noted with serious concern a growing tendency in which uniformed members are publishing obscene photographic and video material on their personal social media pages”.

“While the SANDF respects the personal freedoms of its members, the public display of such content, particularly explicit, suggestive or inappropriate, undermines the dignity of the uniform and the values of the SANDF.”

Behaviour, on and off duty, reflects on the integrity and discipline of the force.

The defence force also condemned misuse of uniforms and warned such conduct would not be tolerated.

“Such actions are prohibited and constitute a serious breach of military discipline, professional ethics and the SANDF code of conduct. Members are expected to uphold the highest standards of behaviour and to preserve the dignity of the uniform they wear.”

The chief of the SANDF Gen Rudzani Maphwanya, with the military command council, reiterated such actions are a criminal offence.

“Any misuse of the uniform in public or online spaces is considered a criminal act under the military discipline code. This conduct will not go unpunished.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Imposter pretends to be ‘SANDF commander’ on TikTok

The military is tracing the source of a video circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms purporting to feature a senior South African ...
News
3 days ago

Elephants trample soldier to death near Zimbabwe border

A soldier on border patrol has been trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Limpopo near Zimbabwe.
News
1 week ago

We're not responsible for SANDF budget cuts: Treasury

The National Treasury says it is not responsible for any budget challenges experienced by the South African National Defence Force.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Delay in SANDF soldiers' return from DRC yet another example of poor planning: DA

The DA has expressed dismay at the chaotic scenes in Bloemfontein on Friday where 249 South African soldiers returning from the Democratic Republic ...
Politics
1 month ago

Mampara of the week: Angie Motshekga

The saga of the South African military deployment in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is stuttering to an end in the same shambolic way it ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Group of SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC

They will land at Bloemspruit air force base in Bloemfontein.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  2. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  3. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  4. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  5. NSPCA dismayed over NPA declining to prosecute Julius Malema for cruelty South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 Honda Amaze
SPOTLIGHT | Friday gets freakier while school pupils vanish and cartoon ...