Shaping teen attitudes on alcohol: 'Youth want connection, not fear'

07 August 2025 - 13:55
The study found that schools, media and communication platforms play a crucial role in shaping young people's understanding of alcohol abuse. Stock photo.
The study found that schools, media and communication platforms play a crucial role in shaping young people’s understanding of alcohol abuse. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

A study by the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (Aware.org) has found that schools, media and communication platforms play a crucial role in shaping young people’s understanding of alcohol abuse and awareness.

“School remains the most effective touchpoint for awareness, particularly among younger respondents, while television and social media have stronger reach among older teens,” said Aware.org.

The research shows that digital media, especially influencer-driven platforms, are filling educational gaps but also intensifying peer pressure and negative social comparisons.

Aware.org recommends stronger integration of education and entertainment into the platforms young people engage with every day.

“Content that brings both education and entertainment is key: real-life stories, influencer involvement, and peer-led discussions drive higher engagement and retention. An example is Aware.org’s SABC TV storyline integration in the popular youth drama Skeem Saam,” it said.

The organisation, which promotes responsible drinking through education, training and community networks, says more than a third of South African youth have consumed alcohol.

“Our study participants reported that 12% of the online sample and 25% in the personal interviews sample drink regularly, pointing to both access and environmental pressures.”

Aware.org CEO Mokebe Thulo says the findings highlight the need for structured guidance. She said younger teens showed openness to learning, while older teens sought practical life skills and real-world applications.

“The findings reinforce what we’ve long understood through experience and earlier data, but now offer an even stronger, evidence-based foundation for informed action.”

The organisation found that sports programmes are particularly effective as a form of prevention.

“More than just being a way to spend time, these initiatives create engagement and provide positive role models and structured alternatives to alcohol use. Sport and recreational initiatives resonate especially with youth who do not drink, underscoring that recreation has a preventive effect and should be encouraged.”

Despite high awareness of alcohol-related risks including its effects on health, focus and decision-making, peer pressure and exposure to drinking within families still leads to underage alcohol use

The research also revealed that girls and boys respond differently to alcohol harm-reduction messaging.

“Girls respond more to messages around social belonging and confidence, while boys are more influenced by content about their future aspirations, social standing, rules and how the consequences of underage drinking intersect with these factors.”

Despite high awareness of alcohol-related risks including its effects on health, focus and decision-making, peer pressure and exposure to drinking within families still leads to underage alcohol use.

The study conducted in December 2024, surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,100 teens aged 11 to 17, combining 512 online responses with 625 in-person interviews in areas where Aware.org runs programmes with five implementing partners.

Parents were also involved in both arms of the study.

“Youth attitudes towards alcohol and harm reduction efforts in South Africa reflect broader trends in adolescent behaviour, social influences, and the effectiveness of prevention strategies,” Aware.org said.

The organisation said the key takeaway from the research is that South African youth aged 10-17 are not a homogeneous group and that the messaging cannot be generic.

“Two main age-related distinctions have emerged: the conversation to positively shape perceptions, attitudes and behaviour should start with adolescents younger than 13-14 years and develop into reactive, future-related narratives for 15-17-year-olds.”

The findings were unveiled after the first of two stakeholder webinars in May.

The study is part of Aware.org’s flagship programme, #NOtoUnder18, which focuses on preventing underage drinking through school and community interventions, as well as mass and social media campaigns.

“Youth want connection, not fear,” said Thulo. “We’ve learnt from them that programmes designed to prevent underage drinking show varying levels of impact. The information can improve not only Aware.org’s approach, but also initiatives implemented by other stakeholders involved in harm reduction, even strategies aimed at adults like parents and caregivers.

“This data allows us to move from assumption to evidence. We now understand that youth don’t only need information, they need connection, relevance, and messages that speak to the world they live. This is a call to reimagine how we support our youth not with fear, but with consideration, credibility and vision.”

She said Aware.org would continue to lead efforts in smart, relevant harm-reduction strategies in a fast-changing, digital-first world.

“We advocate for our members by listening to our youth and translating that into meaningful and effective programmes.”

TimesLIVE

