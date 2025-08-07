Snake season is here: they have come out of hibernation and are hungry

The City of Ekurhuleni has issued a seasonal warning to residents as the region enters snake season, which runs from mid-August to May. The city said this period, marked by rising temperatures, sees increased snake activity as the reptiles emerge from hibernation in search of food.

“From the middle of August to May is when snakes, both harmful and harmless, get out of their hibernation in search of food,” the city said.

The municipality is urged communities to stay alert, especially pet owners as domestic animals may fall victim to snake bites or attacks.

“The city cautions communities to be vigilant against harmful snakes and for pet owners to keep an eye on their pets, as they may fall prey to snakes,” it warned.



In a separate media statement, the city said residents should not panic when they spot a snake in their living spaces.



“Keep the snake within your vision at a distance of about 5m and do not try to kill or handle the snake. A snake should be given a right of way rather than having its way being blocked, and sight of where it ends up should not be lost while help is sought,” the city said.

Ekurhuleni region is prone to snakes due to the Blesbokspruit river system, Bullfrog Pan and other highveld grasslands and open spaces with good ecosystems that provide both food and shelter for snakes.

Some of the dangerous species commonly found in the area include the puff adder and ringhals (ring-necked cobra).

“The puff adder is instinctive, slow and quick to sense danger, while the ringhals is a fast-moving multi-feeder which is good at faking death. It is easily identified by the two white stripes that are visible across its neck when it spreads its hood,” the city said.

While some snakes pose serious threats, others are harmless and play an important role in the ecosystem by controlling rodent populations. Harmless species that might be found in backyard gardens include the brown house snake, Aurora house snake, olive house snake and the red-lipped snake.

“Due to their harmlessness and less defensive nature, these species tend to be easily killed or captured as pets, which is a practice that is discouraged because it is illegal and punishable if you do not have a proper permit,” the city said.

Residents are advised not to attempt to catch or kill any snake but should instead contact a qualified snake catcher listed on the City of Ekurhuleni website.

“Should you see a snake on or in your property, contact a snake catcher to help in removing the reptile,” the city urged.