City Power contractors repairing street lights in Orlando, Soweto, were forced to abandon work and flee for their lives after being attacked and robbed, the entity said.
The scared workers left the company vehicle and valuables behind as they fled.
According to spokesperson Isaac Mangena, four suspects approached the workers in what seemed to be a co-ordinated attack while they were working in Khumalo Street at about 3pm on Wednesday.
Mangena confirmed the suspects made off with the workers' personal belongings left inside the van, including bags and other valuables.
“City Power condemns all acts of violence, theft, intimidation and threats against our employees,” he said. “What happened yesterday [Wednesday] mirrors similar patterns in all regions, where technicians have been robbed, threatened or held hostage, making it difficult to safely carry out critical repairs or maintenance in certain areas.
“If these attacks continue, City Power may be left with no choice but to suspend services in high-risk areas. The safety of our employees is non-negotiable.”
The entity added that such criminal acts not only endanger workers’ lives but also disrupt essential services, resulting in prolonged power outages and delayed fault repairs for the communities most in need.
Three weeks ago, City Power workers were held hostage in Tshepisong while doing maintenance in the area.
SowetanLIVE
Street light repair crew forced to flee Orlando site after attack
Image: City of Tshwane
SowetanLIVE
