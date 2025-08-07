South Africa

Two classrooms burnt in suspected arson over timetable change

07 August 2025 - 07:07 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.
Five pupils were arrested in connection with the fires.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Five pupils were arrested after a fire at Thuto-Lefa Secondary School in Munsieville, Krugersdorp, on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in the destruction of two mobile classrooms.

“It is alleged that the incident may be linked to learner dissatisfaction with recent timetable changes introduced by the school,” the Gauteng education department said. “The objective of this adjustment is to ensure the completion of the academic syllabus and to provide adequate revision time ahead of upcoming preliminary examinations.”

Police arrested four grade 10 pupils and one in grade 9.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane condemned the incident.

“Burning a classroom is not a form of protest, it is a criminal act that robs learners of their right to quality education. We will not tolerate such destructive behaviour, and those responsible must face the full consequences of the law,” he said.

The department said it will work with the school and relevant stakeholders to ensure that learning continues with minimal disruption. Officials will assess the damage and implement immediate interventions, including the possible deployment of temporary infrastructure.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng townships and informal settlements get a boost in the budget

Gauteng townships and informal settlements have received a boost of R7.3bn in the provincial budget to help build basic public infrastructure in ...
News
2 years ago

Desmond Tutu: The Munsieville 'boy' who became a world icon

To those who knew him in his youth, Tutu was a soccer-loving guy from a generous, open-hearted family.
News
3 years ago

For the white squatters of Munsieville, it's better the devil they know

Many did not vote in the local government elections, trusting that the ANC would get in again.
News
3 years ago

Mom's murder inspires bicycle charity

For 21 years, Ivan Anderson struggled to find closure after his mother was killed in an armed robbery at their home.
News
5 years ago

Tenacious cop puts woman in dock for murder of 85-year-old

Hawks detective who arrested two serial killers for spate of 2018 murders has pinned new evidence on an alleged accomplice
News
2 years ago

Work begins to stop Cradle of Humankind sewage leaks

Contractors now fixing disintegrating pump station that has been polluting World Heritage Site for years.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. A simple code of conduct is a starting point to stop bullying, says Naptosa South Africa
  2. Five pupils suspended over bullying of Eastern Cape schoolgirl South Africa
  3. Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes ... South Africa
  4. Bullied schoolgirl ‘targeted for reporting boys to principal’ News
  5. Online applications to Gauteng schools reach 600,000 South Africa
  6. Police probe extortionists demanding R1,000 teacher 'protection fees' South Africa
  7. Drone soccer takes off with STEAM in SA News
  8. Boxer Malajika and trainer Fernandes share ‘rough, tough’ background Sport
  9. Pressure mounts on KZN education MEC over controversial R2.9bn school nutrition ... Politics

Most read

  1. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa
  2. SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US Africa
  3. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  4. NSPCA dismayed over NPA declining to prosecute Julius Malema for cruelty South Africa
  5. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist South Africa

Latest Videos

Mia Malan sits down with the head of the Wits RHI, Helen Rees
R500m hostel project half done but poor safety and overcrowding persist