Two MTV VMA nominations for Tyla

South African megastar Tyla has been nominated for two awards at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The 23-year-old singer received nods in the categories of Best Afrobeats and Best Choreography for her single Push 2 Start.
The nominations mark a continued rise for the Johannesburg-born singer who gained international attention in 2023 with her breakout hit Water.
Tyla made history last year as one of the first African artist to win a VMA and her inclusion in this year’s line-up positions her among the continent’s most successful contemporary music exports.
The Best Afrobeats category includes high-profile nominees such as Asake, Burna Boy, Rema, Tems and Wizkid. Tyla is the only South African artist in the category.
Her nomination for Best Choreography highlights the visual direction of Litchi Hov for Push 2 Start, which has attracted more than 100-million views across platforms and sparked a viral dance trend globally.
The VMAs will take place on September 7 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, for the second year in a row. This year’s ceremony introduces new fan-voted categories including Best Pop Artist and Best Country, while retaining global genre-specific categories such as Best K-Pop, Best Latin, and Best Afrobeats.
Tyla, born Tyla Laura Seethal, has been credited with helping to popularise Amapiano-influenced pop music beyond African borders. She has just been featured on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood as the industry magazine’s cover star.
Lady Gaga leads the pack with a total of 12 VMA nominations, while Bruno Mars follows closely with 11 nods and Kendrick Lamar with 10.
The VMAs will be broadcast in the early morning hours of September 8 on MTV Africa.
Image: Apple Music/ DNA Brand Architect
