The high court in Pretoria is on Thursday set to hear when the defence will move to have charges dropped against the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
The state wrapped up its case in the soccer star's murder in July, marking a pivotal moment in the protracted trial.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
