South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

07 August 2025 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The high court in Pretoria is on Thursday set to hear when the defence will move to have charges dropped against the five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

The state wrapped up its case in the soccer star's murder in July, marking a pivotal moment in the protracted trial.

Broken evidence chain, contradictions may aid Meyiwa defence in section 174 bid: experts

Court expected to hear whether defence will proceed with discharge application when Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes on Thursday
Phone found in Meyiwa accused's cell prompted C-Max transfer: DCS

The department of correctional services (DCS) has dismissed allegations of maltreatment made by Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five men on trial for the ...
Meyiwa murder suspect gets transfer from high security prison to Leeuwkop

Fisokuhle Ntuli, one of five accused on trial for the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, will be transferred from a maximum security ...
Inspection in loco takes centre stage in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

An inspection in loco at a municipal building in Vosloorus became a focal point in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Tuesday.
Protective ankle pad dispute almost brings Senzo Meyiwa murder trial to a halt

An instruction from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre prohibiting inmates from using ankle pads with their leg shackles caused another delay in ...
