Residents of Hillside View, an integrated housing development in Mangaung, Free State, say they are living harmoniously and building a positive community spirit.
“We see each other as human beings and our race does not matter at all,” says John Pierre, who has been staying in the area for six years. “Everybody gets on perfectly with each other here.”
Pierre 33, who stays with his mother Louisa, says he enjoys being part of the community. He has become used to neighbours knocking on his door with cups, asking for assistance.
“I also go to my neighbours and request sugar when in need. I like this community, it is fantastic. Nobody stares at us because we are white. It is a wonderful neighbourhood and we feel right at home.”
Pierre is enmeshed in the area to the extent that he is expected to take part in communal activities.
When a family from the area had a bereavement recently, Pierre joined other men in collecting chairs and preparing food for the mourners.
“I think other communities can learn a lot of lessons from the community of Hillside View - that we can all live together in harmony,” he said.
His neighbour, Gladys Pistol, a Xhosa woman who previously resided at Dark City hostel, said she has a wonderful relationship with the Pierres. “They are good people and there are no problems at all.”
“Everyone around here gets along,” she said of her other neighbours.
Living in harmony: 'Freedom Charter ideals embodied in Hillside View'
Image: Mogomotsi Selebi
Image: Mogomotsi Selebi
A few houses away, Lynne van Heerden said she has been staying in the area for five years. Van Heerden, a coloured lady from Heidedal, said she felt the community’s warmth following her mother’s death.
“My mother passed away in 2022 and the people rallied behind us. There is an elderly woman who does not stay far away from our house who was very supportive. That showed the unity of the people of Hillside View,” said Van Heerden.
The development has low-cost housing and properties designed for bank-bond home purchases in addition to rental apartments.
Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae said the vision of the country’s African forebearers is slowly becoming a reality.
“We are celebrating 70 years since the Congress of the People where the Freedom Charter was adopted. The Charter says: 'All people shall have the right to live where they choose, be decently housed, and to bring up their families in comfort and security.' That is what this government has done, by providing shelter to all our people, irrespective of their race,” she said.
TimesLIVE
