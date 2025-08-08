The City of Johannesburg has unveiled hand-held ticketing devices, a new vehicle fleet and two-way radios to boost policing and modernise law enforcement across the city.
The initiative, launched by the public safety department through the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) at Grasmere toll plaza on Friday, is part of efforts to digitise processes, improve accountability and fight crime.
The new hand-held devices allow JMPD officers to issue notices within two to three minutes, capture accident reports and conduct real-time vehicle and licence checks. They work even during load-shedding or network outages through a secure local database, with GPS tracking to ensure officer safety and remote-wipe functionality to protect data if the device is compromised.
MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the investment sends a strong message to criminals.
“Criminals and offenders will have nowhere to hide whether behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, using fraudulent documents or flouting our bylaws. Our enhanced enforcement capabilities ensure accountability and safety across Johannesburg,” said Tshwaku.
Tshwaku said the new fleet of 213 vehicles will improve the JMPD’s capacity to respond to crime.
“The launch of the new JMPD fleet is a game-changer, boosting street visibility, accelerating officer deployment to hotspots, and enhancing capacity for high-impact crime interventions citywide,” he said.
“This strategic investment signals the department’s unwavering political will to reclaim Johannesburg’s streets and safeguard our communities.”
Tshwaku said the tools are more than just equipment. They represent a strategic political mandate to restore order and protect residents.
TimesLIVE
New hand-held devices enable JMPD to ticket, report and verify licences on the spot
Image: Supplied
The City of Johannesburg has unveiled hand-held ticketing devices, a new vehicle fleet and two-way radios to boost policing and modernise law enforcement across the city.
The initiative, launched by the public safety department through the Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) at Grasmere toll plaza on Friday, is part of efforts to digitise processes, improve accountability and fight crime.
The new hand-held devices allow JMPD officers to issue notices within two to three minutes, capture accident reports and conduct real-time vehicle and licence checks. They work even during load-shedding or network outages through a secure local database, with GPS tracking to ensure officer safety and remote-wipe functionality to protect data if the device is compromised.
MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku said the investment sends a strong message to criminals.
“Criminals and offenders will have nowhere to hide whether behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, using fraudulent documents or flouting our bylaws. Our enhanced enforcement capabilities ensure accountability and safety across Johannesburg,” said Tshwaku.
Tshwaku said the new fleet of 213 vehicles will improve the JMPD’s capacity to respond to crime.
“The launch of the new JMPD fleet is a game-changer, boosting street visibility, accelerating officer deployment to hotspots, and enhancing capacity for high-impact crime interventions citywide,” he said.
“This strategic investment signals the department’s unwavering political will to reclaim Johannesburg’s streets and safeguard our communities.”
Tshwaku said the tools are more than just equipment. They represent a strategic political mandate to restore order and protect residents.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
The next big interface is in your wrist
An initiative aimed at restoring Joburg's shine sets sight on notorious Hillbrow
Police arrest suspected remote jamming car thieves in Cape Town
Flying bikes and emotion trackers define cutting edge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos