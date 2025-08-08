Pick n Pay says it is investigating a claim that mice were spotted crawling on bread rolls at one of its branches in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town.
Facebook user Zanche Harmse posted in a local community group that she saw mice on rolls at the Eden on the Bay store in Big Bay.
Harmse said the rodents were moving over the rolls customers were buying and warned others not to eat food bought from the bakery. She shared a photograph depicting what appeared to be a mouse on top of bread.
According to her post, a manager was informed but allegedly brushed it off.
"People are eating this and mice have urinated and walked all over it. One drop of mouse pee can make you seriously ill," she wrote.
Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
She and a colleague had purchased food from the bakery section the day before and were concerned about getting sick. Attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.
Pick n Pay told TimesLIVE it was aware of the complaint and had launched an investigation.
"All service areas in the store have undergone a deep clean. The health and safety of our customers is a top priority and we take all hygiene-related concerns seriously," it said.
"All our stores follow strict hygiene protocols and undergo regular inspections. We remain committed to maintaining a safe and hygienic shopping environment for all customers."
The retailer did not confirm whether the store had previous pest control issues or what action would be taken if the claim was verified.
