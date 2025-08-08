On August 9 South Africa marks Women’s Day, a public holiday rooted in one of the most iconic moments in the country’s history: the 1956 march of more than 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, protesting against apartheid pass laws.
These fearless women stood together and made it clear: “Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo [if you strike a woman, you strike a rock].”
Since then, Women’s Day has become more than a commemoration. It’s a day to reflect on how far South African women have come and how far we still have to go. Nearly 70 years later, women continue to fight for equality, safety and recognition, but for many South Africans the meaning of Women’s Day has shifted.
We would like to know what you think.
POLL | Has South Africa achieved gender equality or is it a long way off?
Image: Supplied
On August 9 South Africa marks Women’s Day, a public holiday rooted in one of the most iconic moments in the country’s history: the 1956 march of more than 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, protesting against apartheid pass laws.
These fearless women stood together and made it clear: “Wathint’ abafazi, wathint’ imbokodo [if you strike a woman, you strike a rock].”
Since then, Women’s Day has become more than a commemoration. It’s a day to reflect on how far South African women have come and how far we still have to go. Nearly 70 years later, women continue to fight for equality, safety and recognition, but for many South Africans the meaning of Women’s Day has shifted.
We would like to know what you think.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Amanda Black, Yaya Mavundla, Rosie Motene and more talk Women’s Day
Women stymied by shopaholic and big spender stereotype, say money experts
Zozibini Tunzi, Ami Faku and Unathi to lead Women’s Day celebration
Bridging the gap: RedAcademy equips women for work in tech industry
Salute women — every day
Economic inclusion means meeting women in townships and rural areas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos