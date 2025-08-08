South Africa

SAHRC probes ‘Open Chats Podcast’ despite apology

08 August 2025 - 13:25
The 'Open Chats Podcast' crew.
Image: Supplied

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into derogatory remarks made by the hosts of the Open Chats Podcast against the coloured community.

The popular podcast came under fire this week, sparking outrage and calls for its removal. Political parties — including the ANC, DA, PA and EFF — have condemned the behaviour and reported the matter to the commission.

Despite the hosts apologising and the clip being removed from the episode, the commission said it would proceed with its investigation.

“The commission, through its Gauteng provincial office, has opened an own accord investigation and will continue with its investigative process,” the SAHRC said.

“The commission also confirms receipt of several complaints from political parties and individuals against the Open Chats Podcast for the pain endured by the coloured community and other vulnerable communities as a result of offensive remarks on the episode.”

DStv drops 'Open Chats Podcast'

The 'Open Chats Podcast' has been dropped by DStv amid a wave of backlash against derogatory remarks made about the coloured community in a recent ...
1 day ago

The SAHRC said it has sent allegation letters to the respondents and would determine the way forward.

The commission urged the public to use the media responsibly, emphasising the right to freedom of expression is not absolute and hate speech is prohibited.

“Podcasts are not exempted from the limitations. Podcast owners, hosts and guests are subject to the constitution and all applicable laws.”

The commission said it would make a submission to the draft white paper on audio and audiovisual media services and online safety released by the communications and digital technologies department.

“Recent online attacks against the coloured community and other vulnerable communities again underscore the urgent need for stronger digital regulations to protect dignity, equality and human rights in the digital age.

“The commission also advises that any individual complainant seeking criminal sanction may lodge a crimen injuria complaint with the police.”

