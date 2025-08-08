South Africa

South Africa gets closer to full membership of Afreximbank

08 August 2025 - 11:50 By Duncan Miriri
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Membership of Afreximbank, with a balance sheet of $35bn (R620.80bn), would give South Africa access to new trade investment products when its tariff row with the US has increased its need for new export markets. Stock photo.
Membership of Afreximbank, with a balance sheet of $35bn (R620.80bn), would give South Africa access to new trade investment products when its tariff row with the US has increased its need for new export markets. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

South Africa moved closer to becoming a full sovereign member of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the continent's leading provider of trade finance, after the cabinet approved the plan, the government said on Thursday.

Membership of Afreximbank, as the lender with a balance sheet of $35bn (R620.80bn) is known, would give Africa's South Africa access to new trade investment products when its tariff row with the US has increased its need for new export markets.

Afreximbank has, however, in recent months been in a dispute about whether its loans to African nations should be restructured in the event of defaults.

The government said it would get a class A shareholding, meaning it would have an increased role in Afreximbank's governance.

That would include “influence over its strategic direction, structure and leadership appointments”, it said.

South Africa looks to join international diamond marketing push

The cabinet has approved participation in an international effort to boost the marketing of real diamonds, responding to the increasing appeal of ...
News
7 hours ago

The government did not give a timeframe on when South Africa's membership would be finalised.

South Africa was not able to fully join Afreximbank as a state member when it was created in 1993 as the country was still under apartheid rule.

It took up an unspecified amount of shareholding in 2017 without acceding to the treaty founding the bank.

Afreximbank has four shareholder categories including class A, which is made up of African governments that hold more than 50% of shares spread among 53 member states and regional multilateral financial institutions including the African Development Bank.

The rest of the shares are held by commercial banks and private funds, overseas investors and general investors through depositary receipts listed on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.

The Cairo-based Afreximbank did not respond immediately to a request for comment on South Africa's cabinet approval.

Reuters

READ MORE:

SA companies scramble for solutions as US punitive tariffs bite

Orders amounting to R750m are in limbo for a South African assembly solutions firm for the automotive manufacturing sector as crippling tariffs kick ...
News
10 hours ago

Ramaphosa phones Trump as 30% punitive tariffs take effect

President Cyril Ramaphosa has engaged his counterpart US President Donald Trump after the start of 30% punitive tariffs.
Politics
1 day ago

Rand gains on weaker dollar but tariff concerns linger

The rand gained against a weaker dollar on Wednesday as traders ruminated over last week's weaker-than-expected US jobs data, while awaiting tariff ...
News
1 day ago

New Afreximbank president George Elombi vows to stick to script

Incoming president of the African Export-Import Bank George Elombi says he will dedicate efforts in his new role towards achieving the institution’s ...
News
1 month ago

Afreximbank could turn to 'friendly' countries if downgraded to junk: official

Another downgrade to Afreximbank's credit rating could lead it to turn to "friendly" countries such as China for funding, its chief economist said on ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IDT board to meet over CEO Tebogo Malaka's R60k 'offer' to journalist Politics
  2. Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid South Africa
  3. Artist calls for help after sculptures stolen from Western Cape art garden South Africa
  4. How SA's new driving licence demerit system will work news
  5. News anchor Aldrin Sampear leaves Newzroom Afrika for government job South Africa

Latest Videos

Just In: Finland’s Foreign Minister Speaks Out on Trump-Putin-Zelensky Meeting ...
President Ramaphosa launches the Rand Water's Zuikerbosch Water ...