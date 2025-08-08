South Africa

Two policemen transporting suspect from court shot dead in Johannesburg

08 August 2025 - 14:05 By TimesLIVE
Two policemen were transporting a suspect from court when they were shot dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Two police officers transporting a suspect from court were shot dead in Florida, Johannesburg, on Friday.

No further information was available as police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo was on the way to the scene on Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

