South Africa

Fourth suspect arrested over killing of Prasa manager in La Lucia

09 August 2025 - 13:27 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jacob Khoaele was shot in his vehicle in January. Stock photo.
Jacob Khoaele was shot in his vehicle in January. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/mackoflower

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) regional manager Jacob Khoaele in La Lucia in January. 

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Khoaele, 53, died  in a hail of bullets in his vehicle on Shelbourne Avenue on January 22. 

He said the murder investigation was handed to provincial serious and violent crime, murder and robbery detectives who cracked the case and arrested twins Vukani and Vukile Mchunu aged 35 on July 27. 

Investigations also pointed to Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo, 38, as the alleged mastermind behind the killing.

Ngcobo made his first appearance on August 4 and is also an accused in a triple murder and attempted murder case in which he allegedly shot dead three people accused of murder in Msinsini in 2021. 

“The three had just appeared in court when they were shot and killed inside a vehicle in Hibberdene on June 27 2024. A passer-by also sustained a gunshot shot wound during the incident,” said Netshiunda. 

Detectives made another breakthrough on Friday at the Scottburgh magistrate’s court where a fourth suspect, 24, was arrested while appearing in a case of house robbery and attempted murder involving a homeowner who was shot and his vehicle stolen on November 11 2024. 

The suspect is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday while the trio return to court on Tuesday. 

Netshiunda said police were still searching for at least two more suspects in the Khoaele investigation. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Two policemen transporting suspect from court shot dead in Johannesburg

Two police officers transporting a suspect from court were shot dead in Florida, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.
News
1 day ago

Freedom Under Law condemns murders of Eastern Cape prosecutors

Freedom Under Law has expressed concern about the murder of regional court prosecutor Tracy Brown, who was shot dead outside her home in Gqeberha in ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Death by municipality: when corruption becomes a death sentence

Disturbingly, these hits don’t spike during elections or when the political stakes are high
Opinion & Analysis
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Legal Aid won't fund Meyiwa accused preparations for their discharge bid South Africa
  2. Two policemen transporting suspect from court shot dead in Johannesburg South Africa
  3. Artist calls for help after sculptures stolen from Western Cape art garden South Africa
  4. Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store South Africa
  5. ‘Fair and transparent’: National Lottery denies claims of rigged system South Africa

Latest Videos

Jordy Smith vs Teiva Tairoa | Lexus Tahiti Pro 2025 - Elimination Round
Pastor Mboro drops beats, not just blessings