Department disapproves of Operation Dudula's activities at health facilities

The department of health has reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a meeting after the organisation denied foreigners access to public health care facilities.

The operation has been targeting foreign nationals in public health facilities, alleging they are placing additional pressure on an already stretched health care system.

“As the department, we have noted the ongoing protest action happening around our health care facilities by members of Operation Dudula and other organised groups.

“We do not condone these actions, which serve to interfere with the provision of health care services in our health facilities,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

Mohale said the concern of Operation Dudula was a societal issue.

“It is not mainly about health, but we believe that with sober minds we can find a long-lasting solution,” he said.

TimesLIVE