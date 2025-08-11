South Africa

Department disapproves of Operation Dudula's activities at health facilities

Their actions 'interfere with the provision of health care services in our health facilities'

11 August 2025 - 17:14 By Ernest Mabuza
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The department says it does not condone Operation Dudula's actions at its public health care facilities.
The department says it does not condone Operation Dudula's actions at its public health care facilities.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The department of health has reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a meeting after the organisation denied foreigners access to public health care facilities.

The operation has been targeting foreign nationals in public health facilities, alleging they are placing additional pressure on an already stretched health care system.

“As the department, we have noted the ongoing protest action happening around our health care facilities by members of Operation Dudula and other organised groups.

“We do not condone these actions, which serve to interfere with the provision of health care services in our health facilities,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said. 

Mohale said the concern of Operation Dudula was a societal issue.

“It is not mainly about health, but we believe that with sober minds we can find a long-lasting solution,” he said.

TimesLIVE

No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care services: public protector

The public protector's office has clarified it has not received complaints lodged by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission regarding the denial of ...
News
6 days ago

Operation Dudula has brought fascism to South Africa

Dudula is not a response to the actual nature of our crisis; it's a diversion from it, writes Imraan Buccus.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Illegal foreigners should be removed from public hospitals or pay up, says ActionSA's Kgosi Letlape

ActionSA MP Kgosi Letlape has criticised the government's provision of health-care services to illegal foreigners.
Politics
4 weeks ago

IN PICS | Tensions flare between Operation Dudula, Abahlali baseMjondolo

Police had to fired teargas to diffuse a potential violent clash between Operation Dudula and Abahlali baseMjondolo supporters during a march against ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Stolen ‘Prinsloo guns’ still on Cape Flats streets, Western Cape police say South Africa
  2. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  3. Pick n Pay probes customer claim of mice on rolls at Cape Town store South Africa
  4. IN PICS | Motorist killed, another critical after head-on collision in KZN South Africa
  5. Chief justice introduces sexual harassment policy for judiciary South Africa

Latest Videos

Colombian presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe Turbay dies weeks after rally ...
Suspected Mass Shooters In Catholic Church 'Owo Massacre' May Be Acquitted – ...