South Africa

Justice will come for Amantle in her birthday month: Semane family

11 August 2025 - 14:04
Phethe Simiao in the Johannesburg high court.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The family of six-year-old Amantle Semane, who was killed in Soweto last year, are relieved there is light at the end of the tunnel for their child to get justice.

This after defence lawyer Ndivhuwo Masindi said on Monday Phethe Simiao intended to plead guilty to kidnapping, rape and murder. A Mozambican, he is also charged with living illegally in South Africa. The case will resume in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.

The family's spokesperson, Brenda Mjiyako, said it has been hard for the family to cope since Amantle's death in October. The child's body was found inside the welder's rented backyard shack.

Amantle Samane was murdered in Orlando, Soweto, in October 2024.
Image: Supplied

She said the family has been taking it one step at a time, and attending the case was devastating at times. 

"We thank God for giving us strength thus far. It was not an easy journey," she said.

"Coming here today [Monday] is also difficult because all the witnesses are here and it takes everyone back to the scene where they relive that time."

She said the family is relieved the accused is expected to plead guilty and the court can proceed to the sentencing.

"We have mixed feelings but we see there is light at the end of the tunnel in the case."

The family hope he will explain how he could harm a child.

Mjiyako said the family were furious when he initially denied committing the crime, despite all the evidence pointing at him. 

They want to hear him say, "I am guilty — yes, I did it," she said.

"We are coming to the end of the court proceedings, and since it is Amantle’s birthday month, I feel  justice will have played a very good role. She will be at peace." 

TimesLIVE 

