South Africa

KZN health MEC urges drivers not to speed after a sedan crashes into an ambulance

11 August 2025 - 18:47
A car collided with an ambulance carrying a critical ill patient, causing it to roll.
Image: KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has called on motorists to drive responsibly after a serious accident involving an ambulance transporting a critically ill patient.

The collision occurred on Saturday when a speeding sedan crashed into an ambulance from the Mkhanyakude District causing it to roll while on its way from Hlabisa Hospital to Ngwelezana Hospital.

The ambulance was transporting a patient while a relative was following it.

“Think of your colleagues who use roads with you while driving. Remember that on the road, you don't only drive your car but also your colleagues are driving alongside you,” said Simelane.

Simelane said the sedan allegedly veered from its lane and collided with the ambulance.

“Though investigations are ongoing, initial reports indicate that the ambulance driver tried to block the small car that was moving from its lane but it all happened in the blink of an eye and the ambulance rolled and landed on its side,” she said.

The MEC confirmed that the ambulance driver escaped serious injury and was able to assist others at the scene. However one emergency medical services (EMS) worker sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The patient and their relative suffered minor injuries and were transferred to another ambulance to continue their journey to Ngwelezana Hospital.

Simelane described the incident as “very stressful” for both emergency workers and patients.

She said high-speed drivers end up putting patients and EMS staff in danger unnecessarily, especially since some districts rely heavily on road transport to urgently get patients to facilities that provide higher-level care.

She also appealed to all road users to exercise caution and show consideration for emergency vehicles.

TimesLIVE

