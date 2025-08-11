South Africa

Limpopo constable arrested for fatal crash involving 8-year-old in a state car

11 August 2025 - 17:14
A Limpopo constable has been arrested for capable homicide and drunk drving after knocking down an 8-year-old boy while driving a state vehicle.
A Limpopo constable has been arrested for capable homicide and drunk drving after knocking down an 8-year-old boy while driving a state vehicle. Stock photo
Image: Gareth Wilson

A Limpopo police constable has been arrested for culpable homicide and drunk driving after allegedly knocking down and killing an eight-year-old boy while driving a state vehicle.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the incident occurred in Mogaung village in the Hlogotlou policing area on Friday at about 7.15pm.

“A 36-year-old police constable stationed at Motetema police station in Sekhukhune district was arrested for culpable homicide and drunken driving in Mogaung village,” said Ledwaba.

According to police, the constable was allegedly driving a state vehicle towards Motetema when he struck the child.

“The emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene but the victim succumbed to his injuries.”

Ledwaba said preliminary investigations suggest the officer was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified to conduct further investigations.

The suspect appeared in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrest.

“The police are expected to conduct themselves in terms of the SAPS code of ethics as well as the code of conduct at all times,” said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE

