South Africa

Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s organs

The mutilated, partly burnt and badly decomposed corpse of 20-year-old Gontse Makhubela was recovered at a refuse dumping site in Elandskraal, Brits

11 August 2025 - 10:53
Police said investigations are continuing, with the possibility of more arrests. File photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A traditional healer is expected to appear in the Garankuwa magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the 2023 murder of 20-year-old Gontse Makhubela. 

The 38-year-old man from Mozambique was arrested in Winterveldt on Thursday after he was allegedly found in possession of Makhubela's organs.

Her mutilated, partly burnt and badly decomposed body was found at a refuse dumping site in Elandskraal, Brits, on November 23 2023.

He is the third suspect to be arrested in the case after the earlier arrests of two other men.

Samuel Mlambo, 38, and Serame Moroke, 29, were arrested last Wednesday. Their case was postponed to August 19 for a bail application after their appearance in court on Friday.

In addition to murder, the duo are charged with kidnapping, violation and/or defiling of a corpse and contravention of the Immigration Act.

According to police, Mlambo and Moroke were linked to the murder after officers recovered the deceased’s phone. 

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said it is believed the victim was tricked by Moroke after Mlambo tasked him to find a young woman fitting a particular profile to be murdered so Mlambo could have her organs for muti. He had allegedly consulted the traditional healer.

Mokgwabone said investigations are continuing, with the possibility of more arrests.

TimesLIVE

