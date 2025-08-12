Clogged court delays bail for school principal linked to wife's 2022 death

A clogged court roll at the Durban magistrate's court was one of the reasons bail proceedings for school principal Khayelihle Dhlomo did not proceed on Tuesday.

Dhlomo, 53, is charged with the death of his wife Khanyisile, who was found with stab wounds at their Malvern home in September 2022.

Prosecutor King Ncemane told court the matter also couldn't proceed as he had copies of the docket instead of the original and this was a serious matter of domestic violence.

Defence advocate Sicelo Zungu said before the court sitting that he had engaged the state about how the matter would proceed.

“ I was told the court has no capacity. But I want to ask that this matter be marked final. I would like the court to take particular note that bail applications are urgent and should be dealt with,” said Zungu.

Magistrate Ashwin Singh said the matter couldn't proceed for the reasons advanced by the state. He remanded the matter to August 19.

This, however, this left a packed public gallery — including former deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who is the accused's uncle, unimpressed.

