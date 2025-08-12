South Africa

Clogged court delays bail for school principal linked to wife's 2022 death

'Bail applications are urgent and should be dealt with'

12 August 2025 - 17:12 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
School principal Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53, is charged with the death of his wife Khanyisile who was found with stab wounds at their Malvern home in September 2022.
School principal Khayelihle Dhlomo, 53, is charged with the death of his wife Khanyisile who was found with stab wounds at their Malvern home in September 2022.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

A clogged court roll at the Durban magistrate's court was one of the reasons bail proceedings for school principal Khayelihle Dhlomo did not proceed on Tuesday.

Dhlomo, 53, is charged with the death of his wife Khanyisile, who was found with stab wounds at their Malvern home in September 2022.

Prosecutor King Ncemane told court the matter also couldn't proceed as he had copies of the docket instead of the original and this was a serious matter of domestic violence.

Defence advocate Sicelo Zungu said before the court sitting that he had engaged the state about how the matter would proceed.

“ I was told the court has no capacity. But I want to ask that this matter be marked final. I would like the court to take particular note that bail applications are urgent and should be dealt with,” said Zungu.

Magistrate Ashwin Singh said the matter couldn't proceed for the reasons advanced by the state. He remanded the matter to August 19.

This, however, this left a packed public gallery — including former deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who is the accused's uncle, unimpressed.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

No bail yet for twins linked to Prasa manager Jacob Khoaele's death

An attorney representing twins Vukile and Vukani Mchunu, who are linked to the murder of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa regional manager ...
News
1 hour ago

Family of slain KZN municipal official welcomes life sentences for killers

Though it took almost six years to see justice, the family of the slain official of the Alfred Duma local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, Oscar ...
News
4 days ago

Husband in court for death of his school principal wife in 2022

The elderly mother of murdered school teacher Khanyisile Dhlomo who was found stabbed to death at her Malvern home on September 4 2022 was relieved ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  2. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  3. Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of ... South Africa
  4. Criminals who shot dead three cops well-trained, says Masemola South Africa
  5. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa

Latest Videos

Russian strikes pound Ukraine, Kyiv targets Moscow • FRANCE 24 English
Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News