Eldorado Park father accused of raping, killing daughter in court

The mother of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by her father could not hold back her tears as she appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The mother, who was visibly emotional, appeared on a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

The couple appeared in court separately in connection with their daughter's rape and murder.

“The father was charged with murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault, while the mother of the deceased was charged on a separate docket, with failure to immediately report a sexual offence against a minor child,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The father was arrested on Wednesday after a report to the Eldorado Park police following a video in which the child can be heard screaming as she is assaulted went viral.

“Following further investigations, the mother was also arrested. It is alleged that the mother of the deceased knew about the sexual assault but failed to report to the authorities, as per duty in terms of the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act,” Mjonondwane said.

A neighbour is said to have heard the child screaming from the couple’s home and, on arrival, found the father allegedly beating the child and captured the incident on a phone.

“The video was circulated, leading to police being summoned to the scene.”

During his arrest, his daughter was found injured and bleeding. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

They were both remanded in custody until August 18 for them to apply for bail.

“The recent spike in parents facing allegations of killing and abusing their children is of grave concern to the NPA, and we remain resolute in our efforts to promote children's rights and safety. Our children are dependent on us to be their voice, and we will stop at nothing to ensure that justice prevails,” Mjonondwane said.

