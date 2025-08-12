South Africa

Grade 10 pupil dies after allegedly being forced to run for arriving late

Discipline that endangers learners’ health 'has no place in a democratic society'

12 August 2025 - 17:48
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A grade 10 pupil from Huhudi secondary school allegedly collapsed and died after being forced to run as punishment for arriving late to class. Stock photo.
A grade 10 pupil from Huhudi secondary school allegedly collapsed and died after being forced to run as punishment for arriving late to class. Stock photo.
Image: SAMORN TARAPAN/123rf.com

The North West department of education says it is awaiting postmortem examination results to determine the circumstances that led to the death of a grade 10 pupil from Huhudi secondary school who collapsed and died last Friday after allegedly being forced to run as punishment for arriving late to class. 

The department confirmed that they had received an incident report indicating that the pupil required immediate medical attention, which is why she was transported to the clinic by a teacher, as an ambulance was reported to have been delayed.

“In terms of support, a team of psychologists has been dispatched to the family and the school to provide emotional and psychological assistance to those close to the learner, as this is the first incident of its kind in the school’s history,” said the department's spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane.

Molokwane said the school principal is on sick leave, and any disciplinary actions will be considered only after the completion of the postmortem.

He said the department would not release additional information without the family's consent.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta said the incident highlighted a serious failure in the duty of care owed to every child within the education system.

“Schools are meant to be safe spaces where learners can thrive. Disciplinary practices that endanger learners’ health or dignity have no place in a democratic society which is guided by the constitution and child protection laws. This learner's death could have been prevented. We demand full accountability from the teacher involved, along with the school’s leadership and the provincial department of education,” Makaneta said.

Makaneta has called for an immediate investigation.

“This tragic loss should serve as a wake-up call that no child should die at school because of outdated disciplinary measures,” he said.

The department has called on teachers to remember that using physical exercises as a form of punishment is discouraged and can be regarded as a form of corporal punishment. 

“While physical activity is generally beneficial, employing it as a consequence for misbehaviour may negatively influence a child's attitude towards exercise and could create an adverse learning environment,” Molokwane said.

Molokwane said schools should prioritise positive behaviour management strategies that foster a healthy relationship with physical activity and contribute to a supportive and constructive learning atmosphere.

TimesLIVE

Education dept cracks down on corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School

The Eastern Cape education department has launched a formal investigation into allegations of corporal punishment at Osborn Senior Secondary School ...
News
2 weeks ago

Western Cape teacher has unfair disciplinary sanctions overturned

Children saying they were hit found to have contradicted their own evidence
News
1 week ago

Experts agree that corporal punishment has no place in democratic South Africa

Authorities should be looking at why people are committing these minor crimes
News
1 month ago

Some love the new education law, some hate it — expert explains why

Education professor Wayne Hugo answers questions about the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.
News
10 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gift of car to mother ends in tragedy South Africa
  2. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  3. Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of ... South Africa
  4. Criminals who shot dead three cops well-trained, says Masemola South Africa
  5. Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston South Africa

Latest Videos

Russian strikes pound Ukraine, Kyiv targets Moscow • FRANCE 24 English
Armenia and Azerbaijan sign historic US-brokered peace deal | DW News